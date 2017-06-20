The First Results of Trump’s Speech in Miami

By Iroel Sánchez on June 17, 2017

July 30 is a day of national mourning in Cuba. On that date, each year, the streets of Santiago de Cuba are filled with a spontaneous pilgrimage as rose petals fall from the balconies and the people walk silently towards the cemetery. This is the popular reaction within that city recalling and responding, almost in full, to the murder of the young Frank País and Raúl Pujol by Fulgencio Batista’s police in 1957. It was not just these two leaders of the July 26 Movement that this happened to but many other people who were victims of similar actions.

It was the son of one of the murderers of Frank and Joshua who was chosen by US President Donald Trump for the storytelling in the speech he delivered in Miami on June 17. A violin in the hands of the offspring played, out of tune, the notes of the U.S. national anthem.

The event took place in a theater that bears the name of one of the invaders, under orders from the CIA, who suffered a great defeat at Playa Giron (Bay of Pigs). The speech from this politician whose most worn out adjective is the word “losers” and is considered one himself by many, promised more of the same, something that has already been recognized by the whole world, and his predecessor in office, as an approach doomed to failure.

The audience – mostly elderly Miamians who have not put foot in Cuba for decades –shouted “USA, USA”, while the President announced that the citizens of the “land of the free”

will continue to be banned from engaging in tourism in Cuba. If they still travel to the island they must do so in a group and with a detailed, auditable logbook so Big Brother can properly confirm if they have fulfilled the mission that their government has given them; to overthrow the “regime” which has worked hard at ensuring that crimes like the one that occurred on July 30, 1957 will never happen again on the island.

The same President, who less than a month ago signed a $100 billion dollar contract for arms sales to the monarchy of Saudi Arabia, signed another one surrounded by people who have practiced terrorism. The aim? to prevent even a single US penny from reaching the Armed Forces of the Republic of Cuba. Surprisingly he also promised that he will prevent trade and investment which does not exist today.

With the balance of his campaign promises showing more debits than credit and threatened by a congressional investigation following his pressure on former director of the FBI, James Comey, Mr. Trump seems to have found among the Cuban-American right wing in Miami a way to show he is a man of his word and be applauded for it.

But the rhetoric cannot conceal a reality: 73% of Americans and 80% of Cuban-Americans support the end of the blockade to Cuba, and his announcements on Friday will only increase this rejection. The evening before he delivered his speech, Trump managed to make the analysts of the Miami Herald to agree with those of the New York Times.

From South of the Florida straits we did not have to wait too long. The first results of Trump’s show can already be seen in Cuba; people are talking more about politics and in the social network many youth who usually avoid these issues are expressing their outrage with the speech in Miami of the US President. Since the kidnapping of Elián González when he was a child, Cubans had not seen such a clear picture of the Jurassic Park that would be ruling Cuba if there was no Revolution.

https://lapupilainsomne.wordpress.com/2017/06/17/primeros-resultados-del-discurso-trump-en-miami-por-iroel-sanchez/

Source: La Pupila Insomne – translation Resumen Latinoamericano North America