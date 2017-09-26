Sunday October 8, 3PM, Berkeley Fundraiser for Cuba Hurricane Relief

Join us for an afternoon of Solidarity with Revolutionary Cuba at this Critical Time

Irma is the largest hurricane ever to hit Cuba. The government and their mass organizations are still assessing the damage, but we know it will be great. While socialist Cuba is pulling together as a society the cruel and inhumane blockade is making it nearly impossible for them to get much needed funds. Many people are asking how they can help. Our event is one of many that people around the state, country and around the world are organizing to help Cuba at this difficult moment. All proceeds from this event will go directly to Cuba, no administrative costs, no bank transaction fees.

Sunday October 8, 3PM

Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists

1924 Cedar @ Bonita

Berkeley

$10-20 at the door, (no

one will be turned away for lack of funds)

MUSIC by local Bay Area group

Program includes

Nancy Morejon, one of Cuba’s foremost poets.

Dr. Lucia Agudelo, US graduate from the Latin American School of Medicine in Cuba (ELAM)

Dr. Abraham Vela, US graduate from the Latin American School of Medicine in Cuba (ELAM)

(both whom recently participated in the Third Days of Action Against the Blockade in Washington DC)

Daysi Salas, from the Cuban Union of Writers and Artists.

ELAM, as it is known, is a unique international medical school created by the Cuban government in 1999 to train students from poor communities in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia and the United States to be doctors. Students get free tuition, accommodation and a small stipend. The only requirement is that graduates return to practice medicine in under-served communities in their own countries. The school has so far graduated more than 20,000 students, including 170 from the U.S.

Organized by the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity.

Sponsored by:

Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists

Initial list of endorsers: Altruvistas, Clínica Martín-Baró, Alianza Martiana Coalition: Brigada Antonio Maceo, Alianza Martiana, Asociación José Martí, Asociación de Mujeres en Defensa de la Familia, and Círculo Bolivariano de Miami, Freedom Archives, Global Exchange, Martinez & Associates, National Network on Cuba (NNOC), Playtwo Pictures, Inc., SOL Economics, Task Force on the Americas

To endorse write to: info@theinternationalcommittee.org

For more information call 510-219-0092