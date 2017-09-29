Statement to the press by General Director for US Affairs, Josefina Vidal Ferreiro

Today, we have learned about a media note by the Department of State, informing of the decision of the US Government to draw down their Embassy staff in Havana.

As we informed on the past Tuesday, September 26, in a meeting held that day, at the proposal of the Cuban side, with Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla:

– Advised him not to take any hasty decisions, which are not based on evidences and conclusive investigation results;

– Urged him not to politicize a matter of this nature; and

– Reiterated to him the request for effective cooperation of the US authorities to bring to closure the ongoing investigation on the alleged incidents with US diplomats in Havana.

He underscored that the Government of Cuba has no responsibility whatsoever in the alleged incidents, and that it seriously and strictly observes its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, with regard to the protection of the integrity of diplomatic agents accredited in the country and of their family members, without exceptions.

We consider that the decision announced by the Department of State is hasty and that it will affect the bilateral relations, specifically, the cooperation in matters of mutual interest and the exchanges on different fields between both countries.

I wish to reaffirm Cuba’s willingness to continue an active cooperation between the authorities of both countries, to fully clarify these incidents, for which purpose a more effective involvement by the United States will be essential.

Havana, September 29, 2017

(Cubaminrex)