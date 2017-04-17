Monday April 17: Tuitazo for the End of the Blockade Against Cuba

NO MORE BLOCKADE!

Pollsters report again and again that the majority of people in the U.S. oppose the U.S. economic, financial and commercial blockade of Cuba. Let’s show it! Join the twitter campaign on Monday, April 17.

#NoMasBloqueo and let the current president know, too, @POTUS

Find an IFCO/Pastors for Peace caravan meeting in your area. Show your solidarity. Find information at CubaCaravan2017.org

Has your City Council or State Legislature passed a resolution telling Congress it is time to end the blockade? Already five City Councils took this step. What about yours?

And tell the world what you have done to end the blockade.

Remember the tuitazo on the 17th of EVERY month until the U.S. Congress ends the blockade and restores the right of people to freely travel to Cuba from the U.S. (Yes, although many of our neighbors have traveled to Cuba, it is still explicitly illegal by U.S. law to vacation in Cuba.)

Along with solidarity committees and groups from around the world, we join the actions calling for a TUITAZO on Monday April 17 calling for the end of the criminal blockade against Cuba that continues intact.

TUITAZO MONDAY APRIL 17 FOR THE END OF THE BLOCKADE AGAINST CUBA

We propose the following hashtag for the Tuitazo:

#NomasBloqueo

We suggest to include the tweeters of Trump @POTUS

SAVE THE DATE:

Third Days of Action Against the Blockade In Washington DC, September 11-16, 2017

The International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity along with other organizations in solidarity with Cuba in the United States, is starting to plan the Third Days of Action Against the Blockade from the 11 to the 16 of September, 2017.

The central focus of these activities will be the effects of the blockade on the health of all the Cuban people.

Activities will include:

1. Visits to Capitol Hill directed to Congresspersons and Senators whose cities, towns or States with high percentages of people affected with diabetes, cancer, etc.

2. Events in Medical Schools with students and professors.

3. Meetings with health professionals in U.S. hospitals and health institutions.

4. Closing cultural event of solidarity with Cuba.

We are making a call to committees of solidarity with Cuba around the world to join this new Days of Action against the blockade in September by organizing activities in their countries and cities for a common and united call to end the US blockade against Cuba.