Donate to help the hurricane relief effort

The International Committee has set up a special account to gather donations for Cuba Hurricane Relief. We have made sure that the funds we receive are channeled to the appropriate source so that they can be used in Cuba. You can make your tax deductible donation by check or use PayPal to make your donation by credit card.

We are encouraging donations by check so that we can use every bit of your donation to the hurricane relief efforts and avoid the fees that credit card processors, such as PayPal, charge for each transaction.

If you’d like to pay by check: Make check payable to: International Committee Mail it to: The International Committee P.O. Box 22455 Oakland, CA 94609