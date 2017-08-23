Days of Action Against the Blockade: More Endorsements, More Actions

UPDATE ON THE DAYS OF ACTION AGAINST THE BLOCKADE, 2017

NEW ENDORSERS

The New York State Nurses’ Association – the state’s largest professional association for registered nurses with a membership of 40,000 – has added its voice to the growing chorus of American health professionals who have endorsed this year’s Days of Action Against the Blockade (September 11-16) in Washington, DC.

This year’s focus is healthcare, and we have scheduled a week of activities to bring attention to issues like:

Why healthcare is a basic human rights for all Cubans but still a pay-for-it privilege for Americans;

How we can make life-saving, Cuban-developed medicines available to Americans, and needed American drugs and health technology available to Cubans by putting an end to a failed, more-than-55-year-old blockade; and

How we can work together to end the blockade against Cubans and support universal health care for Americans.

In addition to the New York nurses’ organization, other groups likeHealthcare-NOW – which is fighting to win a national single-payer healthcare system “because access to healthcare is basic to human dignity” – World Organization for the Right of the People to Healthcare (WORPHC) and National Nurses United have also become official endorsers of our week of action.

See the full list here

DARE TO DREAM

Can one medical school change the world? During this year’s Days of Action, there will be two showings of Dare to Dream, Jennifer Wager’s enlightening 30-minute documentary about Cuba’s unique Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM), as seen through the eyes of American students. ELAM is not only the largest medical school in the world but it is also the only one committed to providing completely free medical education to students who will return as doctors to their home countries to work in under-serviced communities and “help heal the world.” Filmmaker Jennifer Wager and recent ELAM grads will be on hand to talk about the film and the school.

What do American ELAM grads have to say about what they learned? A sampler:

“What surprises me is how simple it is to offer comprehensive, free healthcare to an entire population. What’s even more surprising is that in my country medical care is so expensive and inaccessible. This is why I refer to Cuba as having a healthcare system and the US as having a medical industry.” (Cassandra Cusack Curbelo, Class of 2016).

“My first days of ELAM were incredible, so many young inspired people from all over the globe all in one place for one goal, improve the quality of life. No encyclopedia or any volumes of history books or annals of sociopolitical analysis could teach me what I learned by being at ELAM.” (Gregory Wilkinson, Class of 2010).

Dare to Dream will be featured on Friday September 15 at 6:00 PM at The Potter’s House in Washington DC and on Saturday September 16 at 2:30 PM at the Miller Brunch Library in Maryland.

For details about film showings, check out the complete schedule here.

IFCO, one of the Days of Action endorsers, facilitates the ELAM Scholarship Program for U.S. candidates. Click here for more information about this exciting opportunity

SCHEDULE

Speaking of activities, invited Cuban health professionals Dr. Jesus Reno and nurse Eduardo Gonzalez, along with ELAM graduates, will be among those meeting all week with their American healthcare counterparts, including at:

American University (Tuesday, September 12, 3:30-5:30 pm)

University of Maryland (Tuesday September 12, 7:30 pm)

Howard University (Wednesday, September 13, 7 pm)

Georgetown School of Medicine (Friday, September 15, noon)

There will be public events too, including a Thursday evening forum featuring a talk by Cuba’s Ambassador to the United States, José Ramon Cabañas, and a panel discussion focusing on healthcare and the impact of the blockade. (Thursday September 14, 7 pm). SEE COMPLETE AGENDA

YOU CAN HELP

Bringing healthcare professionals from Cuba to the United States isn’t just time-consuming and difficult, it is also expensive. We need your help to cover the costs of bringing both the Cuban medical personnel and the American graduates of ELAM to Washington to show why U.S. policy must be changed.

Please donate whatever you can.

And, oh yes, don’t forget to like us on Facebook and share news about Days of Action with your friends. Spread the word!