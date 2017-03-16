BOLIVARIAN REPUBLIC OF VENEZUELA MINISTRY FOR PEOPLE’S POWER FOR FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMUNIQUÉ

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela wishes to express its unreserved rejection of the illegitimate and illicit report about Venezuela presented by Mr Luis Almagro, who acts in his capacity as General Secretary of the Organisation of American States (OAS) without appropriate knowledge of the institutional processes and principles of that organisation.

Luis Almagro, who is renowned as an enemy of the people of Venezuela, has created a series of falsehoods against the Republic of Venezuela with the sole objective of promoting international intervention in our country and accentuating the economic war taking place against Venezuelan society. His actions at the head of the OAS have surpassed his powers, and have been marked by an abuse of power, directed solely on the basis of the hatred he holds towards Venezuela, and in collusion with the extremist, anti-democratic and coupsupporting Venezuelan opposition. The disdainful resentment that guides those who have converted to an extreme position is what motivates his actions, and his appalling writings will be lost in the depths of history, recorded as an example of how a subservient person is capable of destroying the workings of an organisation.

It is unfortunate that Mr Almagro should seek to revive the darkest pages of the interventionist and coup-sponsoring history of the OAS through the imposition of mechanism that blatantly violates the legal and constitutional order of Venezuela and the Charter of the OAS – the fundamental principles and strict rules which guide its actions. On 15 June 2016, the Foreign Ministers of the hemisphere met in the General Assembly, in order to express their worry surrounding such irregularities in conduct and decided to remit to the Permanent Council a review of Almagro’s performance. Luis Almagro spearheads the live show of the fascist right-wing which relentlessly harasses, bullies and attacks Venezuela, without any scruples or principles, and which is characterised by the illegal and fraudulent use of falsehoods against our sacred Homeland.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will take the corresponding appropriate actions in due course, and denounces before the whole world the aggressive intentions from this wrongdoer against our unwavering decision to carry on living in peace, with independence and sovereignty, as is the right of all peoples throughout the world. The miserable and insurrectional conspiracies and actions that Luis Almagro seeks to promote through the OAS will not stop our Homeland and our People from pursuing the bright future mapped out by our Liberators.

Caracas, Venezuela, 14 March 2017