Against Macri’s Abuses. The world Stands with Argentina

March 20, 2017

The signers below; intellectuals, artists, human rights defenders, and political and trade union leaders from around the world, express our fullest solidarity with the Argentine people who are facing neo-liberal policies from the Government of Mauricio Macri.

In just 15 months Macri is responsible for thousands of layoff in both the public and private sectors, he has devalued the currency, taken away labor rights with the new law ART, and benefits for retirees and their free prescription drugs. He has also tried to put a cap on wage claims against an inflation rate that shows no sign of stopping. The steep decline of economic activity, particularly in industry is evident as poverty continues to grow. Showing the seriousness of the situation in Argentina there are two million new poor since the beginning of Macri’s presidency.

During the time of Macri Argentina has had the dubious distinction of having a variety of corruption cases against him and those around him. The investigation around him includes the Panama Papers, and corruption cases involving Odebrecht, Avianca, Correo Argentino, among others. On top of this is the unjust imprisonment of social leader Milagro Sala in the province of Jujuy; a case that has been condemned by various international organizations including the UN, Parlasur, OAS, and Amnesty International. They along with others are calling for the release of the Mercosur parliamentarian.

We also express our fullest solidarity with former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner who is under a judicial attack that is being played out in the media.

All of this paints an alarming picture of assault on democracy in Argentina.