Against Macri’s Abuses. The world Stands with Argentina

March 20, 2017
The signers below; intellectuals, artists, human rights defenders, and political and trade union
The signers below; intellectuals, artists, human rights defenders, and political and trade union leaders from around the world, express our fullest solidarity with the Argentine people who are facing neo-liberal policies from the Government of Mauricio Macri.
In just 15 months Macri is responsible for thousands of layoff in both the public and private sectors, he has devalued the currency, taken away labor rights with the new law ART, and benefits for retirees and their free prescription drugs. He has also tried to put a cap on wage claims against an inflation rate that shows no sign of stopping. The steep decline of economic activity, particularly in industry is evident as poverty continues to grow. Showing the seriousness of the situation in Argentina there are two million new poor since the beginning of Macri’s presidency.
During the time of Macri Argentina has had the dubious distinction of having a variety of corruption cases against him and those around him. The investigation around him includes the Panama Papers, and corruption cases involving Odebrecht, Avianca, Correo Argentino, among others. On top of this is the unjust imprisonment of social leader Milagro Sala in the province of Jujuy; a case that has been condemned by various international organizations including the UN, Parlasur, OAS, and Amnesty International. They along with others are calling for the release of the Mercosur parliamentarian.
We also express our fullest solidarity with former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner who is under a judicial attack that is being played out in the media.
All of this paints an alarming picture of assault on democracy in Argentina.
Against the abuses of the Macri government we say the world stands with the people of Argentina.
To add to this statement send your name to: argentinaredh@gmail.com
Cuba-Network in Defense of Humanity
First signatures
Noam Chomsky (Filósofo, EEUU); István Mészáros (Filófoso. Universidad de Sussex, Inglaterra); Danny Glover (Actor, EEUU); Roberto Fernández Retamar(Presidente Casa de las Américas, Cuba); Domenico Losurdo (Filósofo, Italia); Atilio Boron (REDH Argentina); Piedad Córdoba (Poder Ciudadano, Colombia); Emir Sader (Periodista, Brasil); Miguel d’Escoto Brockmann (ex Canciller Nicaragua);Paulo Pimenta (Diputado PT, Brasil); Roy Chaderton Matos (Diplomático, Venezuela); Carmen Bohórquez (REDH Venezuela); Ángel Guerra (REDH México);Fernando Buen Abad (Filósofo México); Gilberto López y Rivas (La Jornada, México); Stella Calloni (Periodista, Argentina); Luis Britto García (Escritor, Venezuela); Alfredo Serrano Mancilla (Director CELAG); Juliana Marino (Ex Embajadora de Arg en Cuba); Telma Luzzani (Periodista, Argentina); Fernando Rendón (Poeta, Colombia); Katu Arkonada (REDH Bolivia); Alicia Castro (Ex Embajadora de Arg en Reino Unido); Vilma Soto Bermúdez (MINH Puerto Rico);Omar González (REDH Cuba); Gayle McLaughlin (Concejal de Richmond, California, EEUU); Hugo Urquijo (Psiquiatra, Argentina); Rosario Cardenas(Coreógrafa, Cuba); Horacio López (CCC, Argentina); Aurelio Alonso (Casa de las Américas, Cuba); Juan Manuel Karg (REDH Argentina); Paula Klachko (Undav, Argentina); Wilma Jung (Periodista, Suiza); Luis Cuello (Otra Prensa, Chile);Winston Orrillo (Premio Nacional de Cultura, Perú); Ammar Jabour (Venezuela);Volker Hermsdorf (Periodista, Alemania); Alicia Jrapko (REDH EEUU); Ricardo Canese (Parlamentario Parlasur, Paraguay); José Steinsleger (Periodista, México); Homero Saltalamacchia (UNTREF, Argentina); Márgara Millán (UNAM México); Saúl Ibargoyen (Poesta, Uruguay); Francisco José Lacayo (REDH Nicaragua); Liliana Duering (Pintora, México); Pablo Vilas (Secretario Política Internacional La Cámpora, Argentina); Bruce Franklin (Escritor, EEUU); Cristina Steffen (UAM, México); Marta de Cea (Promotora cultura, México); Luigino Bracci Roa (Comunicador, Venezuela); Pablo Imen (CCC, Argentina); Modesto López(Documentalista, México); Antonio Eduardo Soarez (Portugal); Rino Muscato(Italia); Pedro Véliz Martínez (Presidente Sociedad Cubana de Medicina, Cuba); Sofia M. Clark d’Escoto (Politóloga, Nicaragua); Jane Franklin (Historiadora, EEUU); Judith Valencia (Economista, Venezuela); Joan Brown Campbell (Ex Secretaria General de Consejo Nacional de Iglesias, EEUU); Graylan Hagler (Pastor Congregación de Iglesias Unidas de Cristo, Washington, EEUU); Luis Suárez Salazar(Instituto Superior de Relaciones Internacionales, Cuba); Gonzalo Gosalvez Sologuren (Economista, Bolivia); Arturo Corcuera (Premio Poesía Casa de las Américas, Perú); Hildebrando Pérez Grande (Premio Poesía Casa de las Américas, Perú); Iván Padilla Bravo (Periodista, Venezuela); Diana Conti (Diputada, Argentina); Jorge Barrón (Director Videoteca Barbarroja, Bolivia); Julio Escalona(Escritor, Venezuela); Chiqui Vicioso (Escritora, República Dominicana); Ariana López (REDH Cuba); Hernando Calvo Ospina (Escritor, Francia); Farruco Sesto(Profesor, Venezuela); Jorge Ángel Hernandez (Cuba); Pedro Calzadilla (Ex Ministro de Educación, Venezuela); Vicente Otta (Sociólogo, Perú); Bruno Portuguez (Pintor, Perú); Juan Cristobal (Premio Nacional de Poesía, Perú); Alirio Contreras (Escritor, Venezuela); Carlos Aznarez (Periodista, Argentina); María do Socorro Gomes Coelho (Presidente Consejo Mundial de la Paz); Jorge Drkos (Ex Senador Arg, FPV);Néstor Francia (Comunicador, Venezuela); Verónica González (Concejal Río Grande, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina); Roger Landa (REDH, Venezuela); Alejandro Dausá (Teólogo, Bolivia); Liliana Franco (Diseñadora, Uruguay); Reynaldo Naranjo(Poeta, Perú); Ana María Intili (Poeta, Perú); Rosina Valcárcel (Poeta, Perú); Fanny Palacios Izquierdo (Poeta, Perú); Jorge Luis Roncal (Editor, Perú); Julio Dagnino(Educador, Perú); Feliciano Atoche (Arquitecto, Perú), Irene León (Directora Directora de FEDAEPS, Ecuador)