Activists Take End-the-Blockade Message to Washington, DC: Show Solidarity with Cuba

Last week’s highly successful third annual Days of Action Against the Blockade in Washington, D.C., has helped “raise new awareness about the damaging impact the failed 56-year U.S. blockade of Cuba has had on the health not only of Cubans but also of Americans,” says Alicia Jrapko, the U.S. coordinator of the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity, which organized the events.

It wasn’t easy. Although the U.S. government did ultimately grant visas so Cuban guests could travel to Washington to participate (the U.S. government has often previously denied such visas, or granted them after events), Hurricane Irma then played havoc with their travel schedules. Organizers were forced to scramble, rearranging flights and accommodation several times before the delegation finally landed in Washington – via Los Angeles – in time to take part in the jam-packed week of activities.

The goal of this year’s Days of Action was to make the U.S. people more aware of the real impact the blockade has had on the health of vulnerable groups in both countries. Cubans, for example, can’t get critically important medicines and medical technology because U.S. companies, including foreign-based subsidiaries, aren’t allowed to sell to Cuba. At the same time, U.S. citizens are being denied the right to innovative, life-saving and life-prolonging medications Cuba’s pharmaceutical industry has developed, including to treat diabetes and lung cancer – again because of the blockade.

With people in the United States engaged in their own debate over the future of U.S. health care, Jrapko explained, “we also wanted to show people there is another better approach to health. Even though Cuba is a small and poor country, the government there has made health care a basic human right for all Cubans. The system focuses on primary and preventive care so patients get treated as people and not just as procedures.”

Dr. Jesús Renó, a professor, researcher and specialist in pediatric oncology who is also the head of pediatrics at the National Institute of Oncology and Radiology in Havana, came to Washington as a member of the Cuban delegation to outline not only the U.S.-imposed difficulties he faces every day but also the successes of the Cuban approach to health care.

He was joined by five recent U.S. graduates of Cuba’s world famous Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) – Dr. Lucia Agudelo, Dr. Abraham Vela, Dr. Gregory Wilkinson, Dr. Mercedes Charles and Dr. David Lavender – who spoke glowingly about what they’d learned about medicine as well as about everyday life in Cuba during their seven years of training there. They are among 170 American graduates of what is now the world’s largest medical school, with over 30,000 graduates from more than 100, mostly under-developed countries. The school is unique in that students are trained for free, their only moral obligation to return home after graduation to work in under-served communities in their own countries.

During the week, the doctors joined U.S. activists and friends from Sweden and Canada visiting about 40 Congressional offices to outline the damaging impact of the blockade on both countries, encourage senators and representatives to sign on to a number of pieces of current legislation designed to lessen the impact of the blockade, and pushed them to vote for the complete dismantling of the blockade.

The ELAM graduates, along with Dr. Renó and other members of the Cuban delegation – Leima Martinez Freire of the North American Division of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) and Yoandrys Ruiz Villalon, First Secretary of the Communist Youth Union from the province of Camaguey in Cuba – spoke at nine different well-attended events in Washington and Maryland during the Days of Action.

On Monday, September 11, after a day of briefings and workshops to prepare for the week of advocacy, Dr. Renó, two ELAM graduates, as well as ICAP’s Martinez, took to the stage at the Takoma Busboys and Poets venue for a lively Q&A with a full house of spectators.

On Tuesday, the scene shifted to American University where Joe Cassidy of National Nurses United joined the panel to talk about what Americans could learn from Cuba about health care. The presentation was moderated by Heidi Hoechst, from National Nurses United, Health Inequity & Care Program. While Martinez told the large audience of students and health care professionals that Cubans will “always thank our American friends for all they do” to try to ease the impact of the U.S. blockade on Cuban health, real change won’t happen until the U.S. Congress finally ends its failed blockade of Cuba. A second event took place at College Park later that day at the University of Maryland.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cuban guests and all of the ELAM graduates spoke at a health care briefing for members of Congress in the Rayburn building. Congresswomen Barbara Lee and Karen Bass attended, along other congressional aides.

Wednesday evening featured a standing-room only crowd at Howard University, which broke into prolonged and enthusiastic applause when Miguel Fraga, the second secretary at the Cuban embassy in Washington, delivered an impassioned defence of Cuba’s sovereignty and its right to self-determination. He was responding to an audience question during a lively two-hour panel discussion and exchange of ideas moderated by Netfa Freeman, the events coordinator at the Institute for Policy Studies and host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM.

On Thursday, about to 200 people came to the Calvary Baptist Church in Washington to hear Cuba’s ambassador to the United States, José Ramón Cabañas, as well as a panel discussion on the lessons Americans can learn from Cuba’s universal, free and humanist-focused health care system. The program opened with music by Crank LuKongo. After the music, Stephen Frum, a labor representative from National Nurses United delivered a solidarity message. The program continued with a panel discussion, moderated by Canadian professor and author Stephen Kimber. Panelists included Dr. Reno, Martinez, two ELAM graduates and Margaret Flowers, the co-director of Popular Resistance and campaign coordinator for the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign.

On Friday, yet another packed house of medical students at the Georgetown University School of Medicine heard Dr. Renó and the ELAM graduates share their first-hand lessons on the ways medicine is taught at ELAM and practiced in Cuba.

Two well-attended showings of Dare to Dream: Can One Medical School Change the World, a powerful documentary about ELAM by filmmaker Jennifer Wager, capped off the week of activities on Friday and Saturday in Washington and Maryland.

The majority of presentations and events were broadcast live and uploaded to the International Committee’s Facebook page, where more than 3,600 people viewed them. Those numbers do not include people who shared these videos with their friends.

Pronouncing the week a success but acknowledging there is still much work ahead, Jrapko concluded: “We want to express our gratitude to all solidarity friends who understood what it takes to organize the Days of Action and helped with last-minute logistics in the Los Angeles area, and those who made generous donations from across the United States, Canada and Europe.”

Days of Action was organized by the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity and the Institute for Policy Studies, and endorsed by more than a dozen U.S. groups, including National Nurses United, the largest association of registered nurses in the U.S., New York State Nurses Association, Healthcare-NOW, Global Health Partners, Health over Profit for Everyone, Health Care Revolution, IFCO/Pastors for Peace, Clínica Martin-Baró, Labor Campaign for Single Payer, Birthing Project USA, Pan-African Community Action, Do No Harm Coalition, World Organization for the Right of the People to Healthcare, National Network on Cuba, Latin America Working Group, and Media Sponsor WPFW.